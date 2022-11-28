Are rumours that Spain will relax the 90 day rule true?
Simon Calder answers your questions on EU regulations, Singapore dining and the billions in travel vouchers people are sitting on
Q I am 85 years of age and will shortly be taking my annual trip to Tenerife for the permitted 90 days. I have heard rumours that Spain is considering relaxing the 90-day rule. Do you have any information regarding this rumour?
Marlene H
A As tens of thousands of British travellers head off to Spain to avoid winter here, there have been widespread reports in the media this month suggesting that Spain could launch a special permit to reflect the long-stay habits of many UK visitors.
