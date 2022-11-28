Are rumours that Spain will relax the 90 day rule true?

Q I am 85 years of age and will shortly be taking my annual trip to Tenerife for the permitted 90 days. I have heard rumours that Spain is considering relaxing the 90-day rule. Do you have any information regarding this rumour?

Marlene H

A As tens of thousands of British travellers head off to Spain to avoid winter here, there have been widespread reports in the media this month suggesting that Spain could launch a special permit to reflect the long-stay habits of many UK visitors.