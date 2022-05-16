How can we make the most of our European Rail Pass?

Q Thank you for alerting us to the very attractive European Rail Pass sale. We managed to take advantage just in time. We are planning a three-week trip in September. What itinerary do you recommend?

Mike and Kate W

A You have wisely taken advantage of the half-price offer on Interrail passes to celebrate 50 years of the pan-European unlimited travel ticket. I bought one, too. Let me share with you my plan for making the most of it. I am not interested in using it in nations such as France, Italy and Spain where high-speed trains require advance booking and the payment of supplements. Nor will I use it in eastern Europe, where trains are absurdly cheap and there is no point using even a half-price Interrail deal. Or Luxembourg, where all public transport is free.