Travel questions

How can we make the most of our European Rail Pass?

Simon Calder answers your questions on travelling across Europe via rail, EU money matters and flight refunds

Monday 16 May 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Light relief: start your journey in Norway for a spectacular getaway</p>

Light relief: start your journey in Norway for a spectacular getaway

(iStock)

Q Thank you for alerting us to the very attractive European Rail Pass sale. We managed to take advantage just in time. We are planning a three-week trip in September. What itinerary do you recommend?

Mike and Kate W

A You have wisely taken advantage of the half-price offer on Interrail passes to celebrate 50 years of the pan-European unlimited travel ticket. I bought one, too. Let me share with you my plan for making the most of it. I am not interested in using it in nations such as France, Italy and Spain where high-speed trains require advance booking and the payment of supplements. Nor will I use it in eastern Europe, where trains are absurdly cheap and there is no point using even a half-price Interrail deal. Or Luxembourg, where all public transport is free.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in