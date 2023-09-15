Jump to content

I missed the last train – will easyJet pay for my taxi fare?

Simon Calder answers your questions on cabs, unwanted seats, and Scottish trains going ‘off-peak’ only

Friday 15 September 2023 20:34
Comments
<p>An unexpected Uber or Taxi from the airport can cost a lot, so it is best to plan for delays </p>

Q I got an easyJet flight from Montpellier to London Gatwick on Monday night last week. It was over an hour late and didn’t get in until after midnight – which meant I missed the last train and had to get an expensive Uber. Is there any way I can get any compensation from easyJet?

Mark M

A Bluntly, no. I see easyJet flight 8392 from the beautiful southern French city arrived 75 minutes behind schedule, at 12.30am. As has tended to happen this difficult summer, it appears that air traffic control delays built up during the day.

