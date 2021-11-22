What will the requirements be to enter Malaysia?

Q I am due to travel to Singapore and Malaysia in March. Singapore is already open to UK travellers, Malaysia is expected to be open by January. After six days in Singapore, we’ll fly from Singapore to Penang and spend a week in the region before heading over to Langkawi.

What Covid entry requirements will apply upon entry to Malaysia? Do we have to comply with those requirements set for British travellers entering Malaysia or will we be treated as entrants from Singapore (since we’ll have spent the preceding five nights there)?

Nadia 2000