Travel questions
Can you travel to Mexico without any Covid tests?
Simon Calder answers your questions on PCRs, summer trips to Europe and flying direct to New Orleans
Q We have just booked to go to Puerto Vallarta in Mexico on 17 February. Am I right in thinking we don’t need tests in any direction?
“Paul 22”, via the latest Ask Me Anything at independent.co.uk
A This week a newspaper ran a story headlined: “UK becomes first major country to scrap self-isolation for unvaccinated travellers.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies