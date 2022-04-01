Travel Questions
Do I need a negative PCR test to enter South Africa?
Simon Calder answers your questions on Covid testing, refunds and boarding passes
Q Is a PCR test still required to enter South Africa? The UK government says it is but the British Airways website says it isn’t. Help.
Anonymous
A Do not rely completely on either of those sources to inform you of any country’s Covid-19 travel restrictions. In a fast-changing world, the Foreign Office does what it can to keep up to date, while airlines have dozens of staff deployed in a constant battle to ensure that they reflect the latest rules for the nations they serve.
