Travel Questions

Do I need a negative PCR test to enter South Africa?

Simon Calder answers your questions on Covid testing, refunds and boarding passes

Friday 01 April 2022 21:30
<p>Twelve Apostles mountain in Camps Bay near Cape Town</p>

Twelve Apostles mountain in Camps Bay near Cape Town

(Getty)

Q Is a PCR test still required to enter South Africa? The UK government says it is but the British Airways website says it isn’t. Help.

Anonymous

A Do not rely completely on either of those sources to inform you of any country’s Covid-19 travel restrictions. In a fast-changing world, the Foreign Office does what it can to keep up to date, while airlines have dozens of staff deployed in a constant battle to ensure that they reflect the latest rules for the nations they serve.

