Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Travel questions

How much should I tip in a New York restaurant?

Simon Calder answers your questions on tipping etiquette, keeping camara equipment safe and trips Down Under

Monday 31 October 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Tipping point: it is expected that patrons leave 18 per cent of the bill</p>

Tipping point: it is expected that patrons leave 18 per cent of the bill

(iStock)

Q I am going to New York for the first time in November. What sort of percentage would you suggest as tips in restaurants?

Peter E

A Except in extreme circumstances, the minimum you should leave is 18 per cent. This is, I agree, a ridiculous addition to your bill, especially as it is in addition to the 8.875 per cent sales tax on restaurant meals. The two combine to expensive effect. If you order a burger and a drink for two at a menu price of, say, $39 each, the total you would pay is over $100.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in