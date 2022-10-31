How much should I tip in a New York restaurant?

Q I am going to New York for the first time in November. What sort of percentage would you suggest as tips in restaurants?

Peter E

A Except in extreme circumstances, the minimum you should leave is 18 per cent. This is, I agree, a ridiculous addition to your bill, especially as it is in addition to the 8.875 per cent sales tax on restaurant meals. The two combine to expensive effect. If you order a burger and a drink for two at a menu price of, say, $39 each, the total you would pay is over $100.