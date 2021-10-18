Will easyJet fly me to Spain for my February getaway?

Q Every year I go to San Sebastian in Spain over the first weekend of February. I usually fly Manchester to Bilbao with easyJet. There are no flights showing as yet. Does this mean that easyJet will not be putting any on for that period?

Name supplied

A I salute your choice of new year break. San Sebastian is one of Spain’s most beautiful cities, with a gorgeous setting on the north coast close to the French border, a shell-shaped urban beach (La Concha) and some of the finest places to eat in all of Spain. Add the proximity of the Pyrenees and the strong Basque influence and I would be happy to be there each February, too.