Can my daughter travel to Spain after getting Covid?

Q We were hoping to travel to Spain in the half-term break but my 12-year-old daughter has recently had Covid. She is unvaccinated and will need to provide a negative PCR for arrival in Spain. As she is only just out of her quarantine period, I think it’s likely her PCR will produce a false positive. Is there any way round this or do we just accept we’re not going?

Ruth P

A Sorry to hear about your predicament and your daughter's recent coronavirus infection. I hope she is feeling better.