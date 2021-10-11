Travel Questions

Can my daughter travel to Spain after getting Covid?

Simon Calder answers your questions on PCR tests, vaccine statuses, and where to go to beat the January blues

Monday 11 October 2021 21:30
comments
(iStock)

Q We were hoping to travel to Spain in the half-term break but my 12-year-old daughter has recently had Covid. She is unvaccinated and will need to provide a negative PCR for arrival in Spain. As she is only just out of her quarantine period, I think it’s likely her PCR will produce a false positive. Is there any way round this or do we just accept we’re not going?

Ruth P

A Sorry to hear about your predicament and your daughter's recent coronavirus infection. I hope she is feeling better.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments