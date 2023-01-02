How can we spend a week travelling from Rome to Paris?
Simon Calder answers your questions on Mediterranean train trips, Covid screenings and how to navigate atol claims
Q In March I have a week to get from Rome to Paris by train. Where’s a good place to break the journey, please? Not Lyon, though.
Ginger G
A What a great opportunity; the problem will be what to leave out. Take the slow old train from Rome that winds towards France beside the western coast, which is a joyful journey in its own right. You could break the journey at Orbetello and take the ferry across to the island of Giglio: this tranquil fragment of Tuscany promises walks that will take you over the hills and far away from the cares of 21st-century life.
