Travel questions

How can we spend a week travelling from Rome to Paris?

Simon Calder answers your questions on Mediterranean train trips, Covid screenings and how to navigate atol claims

Monday 02 January 2023 21:30
Comments
<p>Genoa is just one of the many destinations your can pack into your trip</p>

Genoa is just one of the many destinations your can pack into your trip

(iStock)

Q In March I have a week to get from Rome to Paris by train. Where’s a good place to break the journey, please? Not Lyon, though.

Ginger G

A What a great opportunity; the problem will be what to leave out. Take the slow old train from Rome that winds towards France beside the western coast, which is a joyful journey in its own right. You could break the journey at Orbetello and take the ferry across to the island of Giglio: this tranquil fragment of Tuscany promises walks that will take you over the hills and far away from the cares of 21st-century life.

Comments

