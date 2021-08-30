When will the UK accept vaccinated travellers from outside its recognised list?

When will the UK accept vaccinated travellers from my country?

Q Any updates about the UK accepting vaccines administered outside of the UK/US/European Union? I’m planning a visit to the UK from my home in Kuwait at the end of September. Even though Kuwait’s numbers are good, I don’t expect it to be added to the “green list” by then. So I’m more hopeful about getting in quarantine-free as a result of my vaccination status.

Malj