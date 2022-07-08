Will car rental hikes leave us stranded in the Algarve?

Q A couple of weeks ago you wrote about the extremely high cost of hiring a car in the US. It’s looking very expensive this month in the Algarve, too. How reasonable is public transport? We will be staying in Lagos, which is a fair way west of Faro airport, where we arrive.

Kay B

A The chronic shortage of rental vehicles in leading holiday destinations may actually turn out to have a silver lining: by revealing to holidaymakers that in many locations it is perfectly possible to survive without a car. That certainly applies in the Algarve, which I have explored happily by train and bus.