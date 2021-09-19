The government's decision to drop PCR tests for fully-vaccinated travellers will put the UK at higher risk from new variants, experts have warned.

Under new rules coming in on 4 October, people with both jabs will no longer need to take a test before returning to England from non-red list destinations. And from the end of next month they will be able to replace the Day 2 PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps claimed the simplified travel rules would provide a boost for the travel industry and allow more people to see their loved ones or conduct business around the world.