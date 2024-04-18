Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Travel Question

Can we claim exchange rate rebate after yen dropped while we were in Japan?

Simon Calder answers your questions about pre-paid tour costs, how to get to Cyprus without flying, why the Channel fast ferry was axed, and the most affordable way of retrieving glasses from Athens

Thursday 18 April 2024 15:32
Comments
A couple’s tour to Japan was paid for at a much higher exchange rate than experienced in the country on their trip
A couple’s tour to Japan was paid for at a much higher exchange rate than experienced in the country on their trip (Getty)

Q We’ve just returned from a trip to Japan on an organised tour. The company we went with said that the price had been determined at a rate of 140 Japanese yen to £1. In fact, while we were there the rate was 190 yen to the pound. Should we have been given a rebate because of the extra we paid?

Stephen S

A Exchange rate variations can be the bane of a holiday firm’s life – especially when the company is selling to British customers, who have become used to a steadily depreciating currency. Sterling’s rate against the dollar can be especially significant for holidays involving air travel because the price of jet fuel and aircraft leases is denominated in US dollars.

