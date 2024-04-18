Q We’ve just returned from a trip to Japan on an organised tour. The company we went with said that the price had been determined at a rate of 140 Japanese yen to £1. In fact, while we were there the rate was 190 yen to the pound. Should we have been given a rebate because of the extra we paid?

Stephen S

A Exchange rate variations can be the bane of a holiday firm’s life – especially when the company is selling to British customers, who have become used to a steadily depreciating currency. Sterling’s rate against the dollar can be especially significant for holidays involving air travel because the price of jet fuel and aircraft leases is denominated in US dollars.