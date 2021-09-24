How often will the red list be reviewed going forward?

Q Any idea whether they are going to revise red list countries on a set schedule as before, ie every three weeks? Or are countries set now until January 2022? Any idea of when clarity on this might be shared? Apologies on reaching out to you, but a far better bet than this government.

Chris J

A Every time the government makes a significant announcement on changes to UK (or at least English) travel restrictions, some really important points seem to be left unaddressed.