Three women and two children were pulled from the rubble of the deadly earthquake in Turkey on Wednesday as rescue efforts shifted to getting relief to survivors.

Britain announced an extra £25m for tents, blankets and medical supplies for families made homeless in freezing conditions, while US secretary of state Antony Blinken will visit the country next week to see American aid efforts.

Rescuers could be seen applauding and embracing each other as an ambulance carried away a 74-year-old woman rescued in Kahramanmaras, while earlier in the day a 46-year-old woman was rescued in the same city, close to the epicentre of the quake.