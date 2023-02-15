From the fault line to London: Kurdish community helps earthquakes victims

As the death toll following the Turkey and Syria earthquakes surpasses 40,000, the Kurdish community in London is mourning the victims and trying to make sense of what is happening thousands of miles away.

The British Alevi Federation in Enfield, London, has sent a group of volunteers, armed with aid packages, to Turkey to help the survivors.

Many of the volunteers are searching the rubble for their loved ones.

Gunes Koseoglu, the manager of the federation whose husband has gone out to aid the search and rescue mission, uses the Find My iPhone app to track her husband's whereabouts in the devastated county.

Gunes told The Independent: “He [Okan Koseoglu] said he wanted to go for the sake of humanity.

"He didn’t take anything for himself, but sleeping bags, pills for the people out there.”

The Kurdish community centre and groups of young people have been gathering supplies and monetary donations to send to the affected areas.

Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here.