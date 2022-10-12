Jump to content

Plans to cut affordable homes threaten to make countryside ‘millionaires’ playground’

Review could cut by 20 per cent number of cheaper homes developers must build

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Tuesday 11 October 2022 16:09
(PA)

Government plans to slash requirements on developers to build affordable homes amount to a betrayal of more than a million families on housing waiting lists and will be “devastating” to rural communities where young people already struggle to find places to live, campaigners have warned.

The CPRE countryside charity said that the proposals being considered by housing secretary Simon Clarke would “turbocharge the conversion of the countryside into a millionaires’ playground of second homes and weekend retreats”.

Meanwhile, environmentalists voiced dismay at suggestions that an effective moratorium on developments near fragile wetlands could be lifted.

