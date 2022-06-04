Starmer ‘not surprised’ that platinum jubilee crowds booed Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer has said he was “not surprised” that Boris Johnson was booed by crowds who gathered outside St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Friday.

The Labour leader said that the crowd’s reaction to the prime minister’s appearance was a reflection of how “fed up” voters are with the Conservative government.

But he said that it was the failure to respond adequately to the cost of living crisis that was driving public dissatisfaction with Mr Johnson, rather than the scandal over lockdown-breaching parties in 10 Downing Street.