Boris Johnson to stand again in 2024 general election

Boris Johnson has fuelled expectations of another bid to regain the Conservative leadership by confirming he will stand again as an MP at the next general election.

A source close to the former prime minister said he intends to be the Tory candidate in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency at the poll expected in 2024.

Mr Johnson has already made one abortive bid to return to 10 Downing Street since his removal in September, pulling out of the contest to replace Liz Truss after securing significantly fewer MPs’ nominations than rival Rishi Sunak.