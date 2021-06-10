Inside Politics: US hits UK with ‘formal diplomatic reprimand’
Americans said to have issued No 10 with formal warning not to ‘inflame’ tensions in Northern Ireland, writes Adam Forrest
Let’s hope gaffe-prone Joe Biden has got the various memos ahead of his big meeting with Boris Johnson in Cornwall today. The prime minister doesn’t like the term “special relationship” anymore, for one thing. When it comes to Cornish cream teas, it’s jam on first, then the cream. And for goodness’ sake, Joe – don’t take down any pictures of the Queen. Some of us Brits get very upset about that. Diplomatic niceties aside, the US president has a clear and important message for the prime minister: don’t blow the peace in Northern Ireland.
Inside the bubble
Deputy political editor Rob Merrick on what to look out for today:
