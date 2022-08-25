Jump to content
Boris Johnson ‘personality’ led to his downfall, says Laura Kuenssberg – revealing row at ‘wild’ at Tory party

Ex-BBC political editor shares details of ‘very hot and very bizarre’ Tory summer party

Adam Forrest
Wednesday 24 August 2022 10:58
Boris Johnson’s own “personality and behaviour” led to his eventual downfall as prime minister, said BBC broadcaster Laura Kuenssberg.

The corporation’s former political editor said she was “shocked” at the “pace and scale of the moves against Johnson” by Tory ministers last month, but added: “It’s always brutal at the end.”

She also compared Johnson’s demise to Jenga, telling Vogue: “One piece comes out, and then another, and it gets wobblier, then it stabilises, but then when it actually crashes, it crashes really quickly and really messily.”

