Tory MPs ‘plotting leadership vote before Christmas’ to bring back Boris Johnson

Twelve Conservative MPs disgruntled with the candidates for the party leadership are planning to submit letters of no confidence in the new prime minister as early as this week, it has been reported.

In defiance of the widely-considered frontrunner Liz Truss, MPs are planning to submit letters to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 committee, to signal their intentions of challenging the new prime minister, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The newspaper reports the plotting MPs want a leadership vote by Christmas to bring Boris Johnson back as leader.