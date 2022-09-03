Have I Got News For You mocks Boris Johnson in send-off episode

BBC’s satirical show Have I Got News for You mocked outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson in a divisive send-off episode on Friday, 2 September.

The special segment, titled “Have I Got News for Boris: A Very Special Tribute,” has been branded as a “roasting” by some.

Hosted by Jack Dee, the panel looked back at Johnson’s “life and career as a father, husband, journalist, mayor of London, husband, foreign secretary, father, prime minister, father, husband, and father.”

Johnson’s successor will be announced on Monday, 5 September.

