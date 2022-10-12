Boris Johnson has set up a new private company to support his work as a former prime minister and will have up to £115,000 a year in public funding at his disposal.

The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd was incorporated with Companies House on Monday – with the ousted Tory leader listed under his full name of Alexander Boris De Pfeffel Johnson.

The private limited company will not do commercial business and will function solely as a private office to support him as a former PM, according to a source.