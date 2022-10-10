Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tory MP Conor Burns has claimed Liz Truss’s decision to sack him as a government minister before an investigation into misconduct allegations was complete was a violation of “natural justice”.

Mr Burns described his removal as a trade minister as “beyond strange” – vowing to clear his name and revealing that he would not return to parliament into the inquiry was over.

His sacking and suspension by the Conservatives comes after the BBC reported that a witness saw Mr Burns allegedly touching a young man’s thigh at a hotel bar during the Tory conference.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support from my colleagues who have found it beyond strange that the whip was withdrawn and I was sacked from ministerial office without being given the opportunity to be told what the allegation was, or how I could engage in the process to respond to it,” Mr Burns told Channel 4 News on Monday.

He added: “The I used to live in a country where the rule of law, natural justice and a process took place, and where people were presumed innocent until proven otherwise.”

Mr Burns was fired as trade minister and also lost the Tory whip on Friday, as the Tory party announced an investigation in alleged “inappropriate behaviour” at the conference in Birmingham.

LGBT+ Conservatives also said it was suspending Mr Burns as a patron of the group pending the result of a probe into his conduct.

Mr Burns said he had still not been told the nature of the allegations or how quickly inquiries might take. “I am looking forward to engaging with that inquiry, I am looking forward to clearing my name, and I am looking forward to returning to parliament in due course.”

The Bournemouth West MP – most famous for claiming Boris Johnson had been “ambushed by cake” during the Partygate scandal – added: “I will be going back when this process has finished.”

The MP is also said to have learned on Friday that he is in line for a knighthood in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list.

However, The Times cited a friend as saying the ex-minister already feared his career was “over” as a result of the allegations.

Asked if he thinks Mr Burns has been treated fairly, with justice, Cabinet Office minister Nadhim Zahawi told Times Radio: “I do … The prime minister acted swiftly on this and let’s wait to see the outcome of the investigation.”

Pressed on whether it would have been right to suspend Mr Burns rather than sack him, Mr Zahawi said: “I think it’s important that she took a decision on this and that the investigation will then report back and then she will make a further decision on this.”

No 10 was asked on Monday if Ms Truss was intentionally taking a stricter approach to alleged “sleaze”.

Her spokesman said: The prime minister talked in the [leadership] campaign [about how] she wants to maintain a high standard. That’s her expectation of ministers when it comes to their behaviour … Those [standards] will continue to be enforced.”

Downing Street disowned a briefing from an unnamed No 10 aide which described tax rebel Michael Gove as “sadistic”, while another Truss ally had said there was something “deeply troubling about the darkness inside [Mr Gove]”.

Asked if Ms Truss thought Mr Gove was a sadistic, her official spokesperson replied: “No.”

Mr Burns vow to clear his name follows a swipe by Spice Girls star Mel B on Twitter. “Let me remind you what you said me in lift.”

But the MP told the PA news agency: “I believe I have never met Mel.”

Mr Burns previously criticise his party on Twitter, saying: “I hope the party will be as quick to conduct their enquiry as they were to rush to judgement.”