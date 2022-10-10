Liz Truss news - live: Kwarteng bows to pressure to bring forward medium-term budget
It follows warnings of a ’mortgage ticking time bomb’
Kwasi Kwarteng has buckled under the pressure to bring forward his medium-term fiscal plan and publish it alongside independent economic forecasts on Halloween.
The Treasury confirmed the move to bring forward the publication of the financial strategy and the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast from 23 November to 31 October.
In a letter to Commons Treasury Committee chair Mel Stride, Mr Kwarteng said he hopes “this short extra delay is acceptable”.
It comes after Mr Kwarteng was urged to “act now” and bring forward his fiscal plan in the wake of new analysis which suggested more than 3,000 households were facing “staggering hikes” in their mortgage payments everyday.
The Liberal Democrats warned of a “mortgage ticking time bomb”, as the party predicts that roughly 168,000 more homeowners will have been hit by a new higher rate by the time chancellor releases medium-term fiscal plan on 23 November.
In other news, Liz Truss has sent a signal of her intent to bridge the divide blighting the Tory party as she handed a government job to Greg Hands, a Conservative who backed her rival Rishi Sunak in the leadership race.
Newly appointed trade minister praises new budget date
The newly appointed trade minister Greg Hands has praised Kwasi Kwarteng for agreeing to bring forward the publication of his economic vision by one month.
Posting to Twitter this morning, Mr Hands said: “As a former Chief Secretary to the Treasury, I know what an important move this is from @KwasiKwarteng #soundmoney.”
More than 1,000 crossed Channel on Sunday
More than 1,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to Britain in a single day for the fourth time in seven weeks.
Some 1,065 people made the journey on Sunday in 25 boats, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.
This suggests an average of about 43 people per boat.
Bringing forward of fiscal plan ‘welcome news’, says Tory MP
Tory MP Kevin Hollinrake, who has so far been critical of the conduct of Liz Truss’ government, has called the Kwasi Kwarteng’s decision to bring forward his medium-term fiscal plan “welcome news.”
‘Halloween horror show’ ahead, Lib Dems warn
The Lib Dems said the speeding up of fiscal plan was “yet another screeching U-turn” – saying chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng still had to explain “what he’ll do to tackle soaring mortgage costs caused by his botched budget”.
“The government’s silence on this mortgage misery is growing more deafening by the day,” said the party’s Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney MP.
She added: “Without a clear plan to protect homeowners, this risks ending up as Kwasi Kwarteng’s Halloween horror show.”
Real-terms benefits cut could push 450,000 people into poverty
The Legatum Institute said increasingly benefits by earnings rather than inflation could push an additional 450,000 Britons into poverty.
It comes after Baroness Philippa Stroud, Tory peer and chief executive of the think tank, warned that “you don’t build growth on the back of the poor”.
She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We would say stop this argument and make sure that we uprate in line with inflation.”
James Cleverly calls fresh Russian strikes ‘unacceptable’
James Cleverly has called Russia’s firing of missiles into Ukrainian cities “unacceptable”.
The Foreign Secretary retweeted comments by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba calling Russian president Vladimir Putin a “terrorist who talks with missiles”.
Mr Cleverly wrote: “Russia’s firing of missiles into civilian areas of Ukraine is unacceptable.
“I communicated with @DmytroKuleba this morning to reinforce the UK’s ongoing moral and practical support to Ukraine.
“This is a demonstration of weakness by Putin, not strength.”
Truss will try to charm Tory MPs at policy lunches
Liz Truss is expected to launch a “charm offensive” this week by holding policy lunches with groups of MPs and addressing the 1922 Committee of backbenchers on Wednesday.
But backbenchers are not the only ones angry over benefits. Members of the cabinet are reportedly ready to press the prime minister on the issue of uprating benefits in line with inflation when they meet on Tuesday.
Ms Truss is “genuinely undecided” on the issue and will be “listening” to colleagues, Downing Street sources have said.
Decisions on tax changes in Scotland not yet made, says Swinney
Decisions on changing taxes in Scotland have not yet been made, John Swinney has said.
Scotland’s Deputy First Minister said the NHS was under “enormous pressure”, accepting that waiting times are too long for too many people.
Speaking to Sky News, he said the Scottish government would set its Budget in December and changes could not be made in the current financial year.
Asked if he was ruling out putting up taxes to fund the NHS, he said: “We’ve not come to any of those decisions yet.
“It would be premature to do that. We’ve got to see the data that comes from the Office for Budget Responsibility, which we expect to hear over the course of the next few weeks.”
Barristers vote to end strike action after accepting pay offer
Barristers in England and Wales have voted to end strike action after accepting a government offer of a 15 per cent pay increase, the Criminal Bar Association said.
The ballot for Criminal Bar Association (CBA) members opened on Tuesday evening and closed at midnight on Sunday.
The body agreed to ballot members again after talks with justice secretary Brandon Lewis in which he decided to propose further reforms to government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley reports:
Barristers vote to end strike action after accepting pay rise offer
Criminal Bar Association says it has a ‘history of respecting and unifying around the majority vote’ as 57% back pay deal
