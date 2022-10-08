Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Mel B makes veiled swipe at Tory minister Conor Burns as he responds to ‘serious misconduct’ claim

‘Let me remind you what you said me in lift,’ Spice Girl says in cryptic message

Zoe Tidman
Saturday 08 October 2022 12:39
Comments
<p>Mel B replied to Conor Burns’ tweet over his sacking as a Tory minister</p>

Mel B replied to Conor Burns’ tweet over his sacking as a Tory minister

(Getty Images)

Spice Girl Mel B has taken an apparent swipe at a government minister forced to quit following a “serious complaint”.

Conor Burns has been sacked as a trade minister following allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” at the Tory party conference this week.

The MP confirmed he had been told to stand down by Conservative whips on Friday.

Conor Burns has been sacked as a government minister (Liam McBurney/PA)

(PA Wire)

“I was not given any information about the complaint nor was I asked to provide any information,” he wrote on Twitter, adding: “I will fully cooperate with the party’s enquiry and look forward to clearing my name.”

Scary Spice appeared to take a veiled swipe at the former government minister in a reply to the tweet.

Recommended

“Really?? You’re shocked about this complaint???” she wrote in a cryptic message.

The pop star added: “Let me remind you what you said me in lift…..”

Mel B, who is a patron of the Women’s Aid charity, was at the Tory party conference this year to speak on domestic abuse, sharing her personal experience and calling for a reform of the judicial system at a fringe event in the week.

She told the crowd she was “probably the last person you would expect to find” there but her presence was because she was “Melanie Brown MBE” rather than Scary Spice.

No 10 revealed on Friday Mr Burns had been asked to leave government immediately “following a complaint of serious misconduct”.

Recommended

Minutes earlier, the Tory whip had been suspended from Mr Burns. A spokesperson for the whips’ office said this was “pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week”.

Mr Burns appeared to criticise his party in his tweets afterwards, saying: “I hope the party will be as quick to conduct their enquiry as they were to rush to judgement.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in