Conor Burns sacked from government following a complaint of ‘serious misconduct’

Conor Burns has been sacked from the government following a complaint of “serious misconduct,” with his Tory whip suspended pending investigation.

The investigation will examine “allegations of inappropriate behaviour” made against the MP for Bournemouth West earlier this week at the Conservative conference.

According to The Sun, the former trade minister says he will cooperate fully with the probe and “looks forward to clearing his name.”

Liz Truss had appointed Mr Burns as minister of state in the Department for International Trade.

