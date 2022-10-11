✕ Close Liz Truss repeats Keir Starmer's 'growth, growth, growth' economic slogan

The Bank of England has been forced to step up its emergency intervention twice in two days, to prevent a “fire sale” in UK government bonds and market dysfunction posing a “material risk to UK financial stability”.

But deputy PM Therese Coffey insisted people “should be assured” about the economy’s health, and said chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s had brought forward his new fiscal plan because he “decided that we are in a good state”.

It came as experts warned that Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng will be forced to impose a “savage” £60bn austerity hit unless they reverse more of their tax cuts.

Britain is heading for recession until 2024 and Mr Kwarteng will be forced to either abandon his mini-Budget giveaways or cut public services by some 15 per cent, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said.

And Tory MPs warned there would be strong opposition to the latter option, with one former minister tellingThe Independent: “There is no way Tory MPs are going to stomach savage austerity in a post-Covid cost of living crisis. Liz has driven herself into a cul-de-sac.”