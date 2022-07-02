Botswana’s ex-president pleads with Boris Johnson to ban hunting trophy imports

A former president of the country that has the world’s biggest elephant population has issued a heartfelt plea to Boris Johnson’s government to finally outlaw imports of body parts from hunted animals, after an outcry when ministers postponed a ban.

Ian Khama, who criminalised trophy-hunting in 2014 during his decade as president of Botswana, warned that every day without a ban on hunting trophy imports took elephants nearer to extinction.

“I hope very much that this time they will stick to it because every day that we lose, we are losing many animals out there in different parts of the world,” he said.