Tory MPs back Boris Johnson’s government in confidence vote

PM cheered by Tories as he sets out legacy – but Starmer insists he is being ‘forced out in disgrace’

Adam Forrest
Monday 18 July 2022 22:30
Tory leadership: Boris Johnson’s government wins confidence with 349 votes

Conservative MPs have resoundingly backed Boris Johnson’s government in a confidence vote, despite an overwhelming party rebellion which saw him resign as prime minister earlier this month.

Some 349 MPs voted to shore up Mr Johnson’s administration for the interim period before a new Tory leader is chosen, with 238 largely opposition MPs voting in favour of bringing down the government.

Monday evening’s historic vote came amid renewed Labour, Liberal Democrat and SNP for the prime minister to step down immediately and hand over to a caretaker.

