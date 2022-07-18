Michael Gove denies plot to help Rishi Sunak win

Michael Gove has denied to be in any plot to make Rishi Sunak win the Conservative leadership race, after Boris Johnson resigned.

When asked by LBC presenter Andrew Marr, Mr Gove has insisted his support for Kemi Badenoch is not an elaborate scheme to take votes away from Liz Truss and others, in a bid to help Rishi Sunak win the Tory leadership contest.

He added that Ms Badenoch had “something special”, but said he would serve under any future leader of the party “who asks me to”.

