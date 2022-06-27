Brandon Lewis criticised for using train driver salaries in strike interview day after Johnson did same thing
Brandon Lewis said train drivers are earning between £56,000 and £70,000 - but the union that represents most of them is not on strike
Brandon Lewis has been criticised for referring to train driver’s salaries while discussing the RMT rail strike - just a day after Boris Johnson did the same thing.
The Northern Ireland secretary appeared on Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme where he said train drivers were earning between £56,000 and £70,000.
He added that the dispute - which prompted industrial action on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday - is an “issue between the employer and unions” and that people want to see a resolution.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies