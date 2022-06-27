Brandon Lewis has been criticised for referring to train driver’s salaries while discussing the RMT rail strike - just a day after Boris Johnson did the same thing.

The Northern Ireland secretary appeared on Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme where he said train drivers were earning between £56,000 and £70,000.

He added that the dispute - which prompted industrial action on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday - is an “issue between the employer and unions” and that people want to see a resolution.