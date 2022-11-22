Icelandic fish firm quits UK blaming Brexit and Covid
‘The UK market has become more difficult post-Brexit,’ says seafood chief – as 200 jobs put at risk
An Icelandic fish company has announced plans to “exit” from the UK market, citing Brexit red tape and the impact of Covid.
Iceland Seafood UK said its processing factory in Grimsby, employing almost 200 people, was no longer deemed “a strategic fit” for the company.
The potential job losses follow a merger of its Bradford operation into the Grimsby site as part of a decision to invest in new facilities in March 2020.
