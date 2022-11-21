Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Conservative MP David Warburton has been found to have breached code of conduct over a £150,000 loan he took from Russian-born businessman Roman Joukovski.

The Tory MP failed to properly register the loan he took from the businessman via an off-shore trust in the Seychelles, said the Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards Kathryn Stone.

The watchdog said he had also failed to declare the loan to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) when lobbying in favour of Mr Joukovski.

The Tory MP has avoided any punishment, however, with Ms Stone saying the matter was closed after Mr Warburton apologised for breaking the rules.

More follows...