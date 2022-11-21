Tory MP broke lobbying rules over £150,000 loan from Russian businessman, watchdog finds
David Warburton apologies after standards commissioner finds multiple code of conduct breaches
Conservative MP David Warburton has been found to have breached code of conduct over a £150,000 loan he took from Russian-born businessman Roman Joukovski.
The Tory MP failed to properly register the loan he took from the businessman via an off-shore trust in the Seychelles, said the Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards Kathryn Stone.
The watchdog said he had also failed to declare the loan to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) when lobbying in favour of Mr Joukovski.
The Tory MP has avoided any punishment, however, with Ms Stone saying the matter was closed after Mr Warburton apologised for breaking the rules.
More follows...
