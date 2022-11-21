MPs condemn FA for ‘crumbling’ over OneLove armband U-turn

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

MPs have criticised both the FA and FIFA after England and Wales decided not to wear OneLove armbands at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar over the threat of sporting sanctions.

Politicians and fans groups have also expressed “contempt” for FIFA after plans to wear the armbands were dropped under threat of yellow cards for captains Harry Kane and Gareth Bale.

Former Tory minister Simon Clarke said: “The England or Welsh captains being ordered to leave the pitch over a moral stance would have been the defining image of this World Cup. A challenge ducked by FA and FA Wales.”

Ruth Davidson, the former Scottish Conservatives leader, said: “It’s not a principled stance if, as soon as it may cost you something, you crumble. What a song and dance the FA made of announcing this – and all for nothing.”

Labour’s shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said both England and Wales players “should be allowed to wear these armbands”, adding: “This is another example of changing goalposts … at the last minute.”

Senior Labour MP Chris Bryant said he did not blame the England players for the move. “I blame FIFA for corruptly giving the tournament to an autocratic and dictatorial regime that has reneged on its commitments.”

The MP also challenged foreign secretary James Cleverly and Wales’ first minister Mark Drakeford – who have said they will attend the World Cup – to wear the armbands instead.

“I don’t think UK ministers should be going, but if they do they should wear pride armbands,” Mr Bryant tweeted.

The English and Welsh FAs feared Kane and Bale could be booked for wearing the rainbow-coloured One Love armband, because it is not approved by FIFA, which has issued its own armbands to be worn by all nations instead.

No 10 said it shares the “frustration” of the FA over the FIFA threat of sporting sanctions. Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson said: “We share the FA’s frustration with FIFA’s decision on this which puts players in a very difficult position. It is ultimately a decision for the FA.”

The PM’s spokesperson also said it was “a decision for the teams” whether they choose to take the knee ahead of matches or to make any gesture in support of women’s rights before the Iran match, and said Mr Sunak would “support and respect” their decisions.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick said earlier on Monday that it was “valid” to stand up for LGBT rights – but said it was up to the English and Welsh captains whether they wear the armband.

“I think that’s a choice for them and I respect their judgment,” he told LBC. “It’s their judgment and I think it’s a valid point that we make the case for LGBT rights.”

Attacking the decision, the Football Supporters’ Association said it felt “betrayed” by FIFA. “Today we feel contempt for an organisation that has shown its true values by giving the yellow card to players and the red card to tolerance.”

The group added: “Never again should a World Cup be handed out solely on the basis of money and infrastructure. No country which falls short on LGBT+ rights, women’s rights, worker’s rights or any other universal human right should be given the honour of hosting a World Cup.”

England fans in Qatar also said the FA had “bottled it” by not wearing the armband. Shaun Rowland, 56, said: “They’ve bottled it, haven’t they? … I think it’s a shame.”