Chancellor rubbishes his own advisers and denies Brexit ‘will make us poorer’
Asked about feared 4% GDP slump, Jeremy Hunt says he doesn’t accept ’all’ OBR forecasts – adding ‘I accept all the ones I agree with’
Jeremy Hunt has rubbished the forecasts of his own economic watchdog and declared he does not accept Brexit “will make us poorer”.
In a fractious interview, the chancellor was confronted with his watchdog’s analysis that leaving the EU will swipe £100bn from output and £40bn from revenues by the decade’s end.
But Mr Hunt, asked about that Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) analysis of a 4 per cent GDP slump, replied: “I don’t accept the 4 per cent.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies