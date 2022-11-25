Chancellor rubbishes his own advisers and denies Brexit ‘will make us poorer’

Jeremy Hunt has rubbished the forecasts of his own economic watchdog and declared he does not accept Brexit “will make us poorer”.

In a fractious interview, the chancellor was confronted with his watchdog’s analysis that leaving the EU will swipe £100bn from output and £40bn from revenues by the decade’s end.

But Mr Hunt, asked about that Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) analysis of a 4 per cent GDP slump, replied: “I don’t accept the 4 per cent.”