King Charles questions DUP leader over Brexit deal stance

Monarch also meets Sinn Fein chief, who paid tribute to Queen

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Wednesday 14 September 2022 15:57
King Charles III and Queen Consort meet Stormont's party leaders at Hillsborough Castle

King Charles spoke to the leader of the Democratic Unionist Party about its stance on the Northern Ireland Brexit deal as he attended a ceremony in Belfast following the Queen’s death.

Charles was paying his first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch and had a lengthy conversation with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson about the European Union and NI protocol.

During a reception in Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, Sir Jeffrey told the new sovereign that he believed the situation could be resolved.

