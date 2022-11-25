Brexit: Michael Gove fails to name single change that has ‘made business easier’
The leading campaigner for EU withdrawal was asked six times to set out how the promised “transformation of our economy” has been achieved –and seemingly couldn’t
Michael Gove has failed to name a single change from Brexit that has “made business easier”, as criticism of the economic harm from the trade deal grows.
The leading campaigner for EU withdrawal was asked six times to set out how the promised “transformation of our economy” has been achieved – six years after the Leave vote.
Mr Gove pointed to reform of the Common Agricultural Policy and gene-editing, as well as freedom for the UK to “make our rivers cleaner, our air purer, our soil more resilient” as benefits of Brexit.
