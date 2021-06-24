Goodbye yellow brick road, hello bright red tape. Elton John has announced the final dates of his final tour, extending his run to include a grand finale at LA’s Dodger Stadium – the place where he hit the big time. Will young British performers ever get the chance to hit the big time? As Britain marks five years since Brexit, musicians have urged Boris Johnson to fix the touring crisis holding back new artists. It looks like sausages will get to tour across the Irish Sea for a little longer, with the EU set to agree to another delay in implementing Brexit deal rules. It also looks like Russia will be off the touring schedule for quite a while. Relations between London and Moscow have hit a new low over skirmishes in the Black Sea.

Inside the bubble

Policy correspondent Jon Stone on what to look out for today: