Congrats to Boris and Carrie! Well done guys. Thanks for giving us the most meme-able event at the No 10 Rose Garden since Dominic Cummings’ fold-up-table press conference. Those cruel meme-makers have compared the happy couple – snapped at their boho chic wedding party with hale bays, bunting and bare feet – to Worzel Gummidge and Aunt Sally. Questions have been raised about the special arrangements which saw the PM wed in a Catholic ceremony. But there are more pressing special arrangements for Johnson to focus on when he returns to work. Should children get the Covid vaccine? And should the jab be made mandatory for NHS staff?

Inside the bubble

Whitehall editor Kate Devlin on what to look out for today: