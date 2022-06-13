Britain’s top business lobby group has criticised Boris Johnson’s government over Brexit “grandstanding” – warning that its plan to override the Northern Ireland Protocol is damaging investment.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) called on the government to resume talks with the EU, as ministers prepare to set out legislation to make unilateral changes to the protocol.

“I don’t think it’s time for grandstanding; I think it’s time to do a deal,” said CBI director general Tony Danker.