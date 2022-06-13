Boris Johnson news - live: PM facing Tory rebellion for plans to override NI protocol
Leaked briefing paper describes move as ‘damaging to everything the UK and Conservatives stand for’
Boris Johnson is facing a Tory rebellion over his plans to override the Northern Ireland protocol as his own MPs warn him that the controversial plan goes against key Conservative principles.
The legislation, set to be introduced today, will break the withdrawal treaty he negotiated three years ago and is expected to give ministers the power to scrap checks on moving goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland.
A leaked briefing paper being shared among Conservative MPs describes the move, which experts have warned could provoke a trade war with the European Union, as “damaging to everything the UK and Conservatives stand for”.
The move could be as devastating to the reputation of the party as the Iraq war was for Labour, it adds.
Labour’s Jenny Chapman accused the government of deliberately “making Brexit worse” in order to divert attention from the embattled prime minister, just days after four in 10 of his own MPs voted to oust him from Downing Street.
Business leaders have warned Boris Johnson that the crisis engulfing his government risks undermining business confidence and potentially tipping the UK into recession.
Tony Danker, the director-general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said he thought the UK could still avoid entering a recession in the coming months.
But he warned: “There’s a very simple chain of events, which is when business confidence is high, businesses invest and grow, recession is avoided.
“So anything that can be done to boost business confidence, to demonstrate that actually the government is incredibly serious and purposeful about growth will work. But if we have a summer of politics like we’ve had in the last week, that will undermine confidence.”
My colleague Kate Devlin reports:
Exclusive: PM told to reveal secret legal sources behind government’s NI protocol legislation
Boris Johnson is under pressure to reveal the secret sources behind advice given to his government that its controversial plans to tear up the Northern Ireland protocol are legal.
Tory MPs are already braced for the legislation, due to be published on Monday, to breach international law, despite protestations from cabinet ministers that it will be lawful.
Last week, Sir Jonathan Jones, the government’s former top lawyer, said the process of gathering legal advice felt like a “stitch-up” and “like lawyer-shopping”.
Now Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Northern Ireland’s Alliance Party have called on ministers to set aside usual practice and reveal who they consulted.
Read the details in this exclusive by Kate Devlin:
Legislation to scrap parts of NI Protocol ‘will not break international law’
Legislation giving ministers the power to scrap parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol will not breach international law, Brandon Lewis has insisted.
The Northern Ireland Secretary has said the new legislation, to be introduced in Parliament on Monday, would be “lawful” and “correct”.
However, the claim has been challenged by both the Labour Party and Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald, who said Mr Lewis was “talking through his hat”.
The Government has confirmed it will table the legislation to override parts of the protocol, which was jointly agreed by the UK and EU as part of the Withdrawal Agreement to keep the Irish land border free-flowing.
Jonathan McCambridge reports:
Boris Johnson ‘on probation’, says former minister
Boris Johnson is “on probation” and could still be removed from office if he fails to win back the trust of Tory MPs, a former minister has said.
Lord Duncan, who served in various ministerial posts under Theresa May and Boris Johnson after entering the House of Lords in 2017, said the prime minister “has a task to do” after 148 of his MPs voted in favour of his removal in a confidence vote last Monday. He admitted that the chances of the prime minister continuing in his role in the long term were “slim”.
“He’s got a task ahead of him right now; he is on probation,” he told BBC Scotland.
My colleague Craig Paton reports:
New government food plan is ‘is not a strategy’, says Dimbley
The architect of a major review of the country’s food system has slammed the government’s vision for the industry, saying its new plan is “not a strategy”.
Boris Johnson has pledged the blueprint, being launched on Monday, will “back farmers”, after a leaked draft of the document was condemned by critics as “half-baked”.
But the government’s food tsar said the response to his wide-ranging review of the system fell short of what was needed.
Leon restaurant co-founder Henry Dimbleby told the Guardian the document was “not a strategy”, saying: “It doesn’t set out a clear vision as to why we have the problems we have now and it doesn’t set out what needs to be done.”
It comes after ministers were accused of concocting a blueprint “bordering on the preposterous”, as it apparently failed to implement key recommendations from the review.
Read the report here:
Tory rift as Johnson warned plan to override protocol goes against party principles
Boris Johnson is set to open up another rift within his party, as his own MPs warn that controversial plans to override the Northern Ireland protocol go against key Conservative principles.
Tory MPs are already braced for the bill to breach international law, despite ministers’ protestations to the contrary.
A leaked briefing paper being shared among Conservative MPs describes the move, which experts have warned could provoke a trade war with the European Union, as “damaging to everything the UK and Conservatives stand for”.
The move could be as devastating to the reputation of the party as the Iraq war was for Labour, it adds.
Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics live blog for Monday, 13 June 2022.
