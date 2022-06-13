✕ Close Boris Johnson admits he signed Northern Ireland Protocol hoping EU would not 'apply it'

Boris Johnson is facing a Tory rebellion over his plans to override the Northern Ireland protocol as his own MPs warn him that the controversial plan goes against key Conservative principles.

The legislation, set to be introduced today, will break the withdrawal treaty he negotiated three years ago and is expected to give ministers the power to scrap checks on moving goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland.

A leaked briefing paper being shared among Conservative MPs describes the move, which experts have warned could provoke a trade war with the European Union, as “damaging to everything the UK and Conservatives stand for”.

The move could be as devastating to the reputation of the party as the Iraq war was for Labour, it adds.

Labour’s Jenny Chapman accused the government of deliberately “making Brexit worse” in order to divert attention from the embattled prime minister, just days after four in 10 of his own MPs voted to oust him from Downing Street.