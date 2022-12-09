Jump to content

UK quitting EU single market ‘laid foundation’ for protocol, says German minister

Responsbility to ‘implement’ Northern Ireland Protocol, says Annalena Baerbock ahead of meeting with foreign secretary James Cleverly

Adam Forrest
Friday 09 December 2022 15:40
The UK’s decision to leave the EU’s single market and custom union “laid the foundation” for the Northern Ireland Protocol, a German minister has said.

Foreign minister Annalena Baerbock made her remarks about Brexit during a trip to Ireland before a meeting with foreign secretary James Cleverly in London on Friday.

She said that she would be taking a message to London that a “good” solution could be negotiated on the protocol to ease Great Britain to Northern Ireland trade checks.

