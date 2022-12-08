Jump to content

Brexit adding to ‘crippling’ UK food supply crisis, say farming chiefs

Fruit and veg supply could be ‘in trouble’, says NFU – citing added costs of Brexit and Ukraine war

Adam Forrest
Tuesday 06 December 2022 17:46
Half of free-range turkeys for Christmas have died from avian flu, warns poultry executive

Brexit has added to the UK’s mounting food supply crisis which has seen a “crippling” shortage of some goods in the supermarket, the nation’s farming union has said.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) said current egg shortages “could just be the start” and warned that consumers could soon see a scarcity of tomatoes, cucumbers, pears and other fresh produce.

NFU president Minette Batters said Britain’s fruit and vegetable supply could soon be “in trouble”, as she urged the government to help producers under severe strain from soaring costs.

