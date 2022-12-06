Strike news - live: Christmas Eve travel chaos looms as more rail walkouts announced
RMT said the offer did not meet any of their criteria in securing job security and better working conditions
Christmas Eve travel chaos is on the cards after new rail walkouts were announced on Monday.
Network Rail workers are to stage an extra strike in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out from 6pm on Christmas Eve until 6am on 27 December and will press ahead with two 48-hour strikes next week.
The union announced it will put the latest offer from Network Rail (NR) to its members, with a recommendation to reject.
The RMT said there had been no improved offer from the train operating companies, claiming they still awaited a mandate from the Government.
Strikes on 14 train companies will go ahead next week although talks will be held with the Rail Delivery Group on Tuesday.
It comes as the coming weeks are set to be impacted with a raft of professions striking.
Nurses are set to stage walkouts on two dates in December and firefighters also have begun balloting for strike action.
Nurses must drop pay demands to ‘send clear message to Putin’, cabinet minister says
Nurses and ambulance drivers are helping Vladimir Putin in his assault on Ukraine by demanding big pay rises, a cabinet minister has said. The comments triggered widespread ridicule.
Nadhim Zahawi switched tack in the battle to avert pre-Christmas NHS strikes by claiming that the industrial action would expose a “divided” UK when a united front is needed over Russia’s “illegal war”.
“This is a time to come together and to send a very clear message to Mr Putin that we’re not going to be divided in this way,” said the Tory party chair.
Referring to those taking part in the strikes, Mr Zahawi added: “They should reflect on this because that is exactly what Putin wants to see – that division. Let’s not divide, let’s come together.”
The comments were condemned by union leaders including the general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, Pat Cullen, who said: “Using Russia’s war in Ukraine as a justification for a real-terms pay cut for nurses in the UK is a new low for this government.”
‘This is a time to come together and to send a very clear message to Mr Putin that we’re not going to be divided in this way,’ says Nadhim Zahawi
DWP staff to strike, with more government departments to follow
Staff working at the Department for Work and Pensions are to take strike action for two weeks over Christmas.
More than 200 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union working in three DWP offices in Liverpool and one in Doncaster will walk out from 19 to 31 December.
The union said other targeted action at the DWP is likely to follow as part of the union’s national campaign for a 10 per cent pay rise, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms.
The PCS has previously served notice of a month of strike action across 250 sites of the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency and the Rural Payments Agency and 12 days of rolling strike action at the National Highways over Christmas and the New Year.
PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “It’s a disgrace that our members in the DWP – the government’s own employees – are claiming the benefits they pay out to others. The government is in the position to stop these strikes by putting money on the table, and we call on them to do so.”
The PCS will be announcing strike dates in other departments, including the Home Office, over the next few weeks.
Watch: Mick Lynch says Tories ‘corrupting businesses'
Mick Lynch has accused the Conservative government of “corrupting business” as the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) announced Christmas strikes.
Union members will walk out from between 6pm hours on Christmas Eve until 5.59am on 27 December.
The action follows strikes planned for 13,14, 16 and 17 December.
“This government is corrupting business... It’s punishing brewers, restaurateurs, [the] entertainment industry, in return for their ideological pursuit of dispute with the railways and trade unions,” the RMT general secretary said.
Nurse strike: Dates to be aware of
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has announced members in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will strike on 15 and 20 December. Up to 100,000 workers are expected to take part in the pre-Christmas walkouts.
Only one NHS employer in Wales will not go ahead with strike action. RCN members in England will strike at half the locations where the legal threshold for action was met. The union added that the number of employers affected will increase in January unless formal negotiations with the government are held.
The union is calling for a pay rise of 5 per cent above inflation, saying that despite a pay rise earlier this year, experienced nurses were worse off by 20 per cent because of successive below-inflation awards since 2010.
The RCN’s mandate to organise strikes runs until early May next year.
Royal Mail strikes could disrupt Christmas post
Christmas postal deliveries will be hit if, as planned, Royal Mail workers stage six fresh strikes this month, including on Christmas Eve, in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its members would walk out on 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24 December.
Royal Mail bosses, who have been consulting on plans to cut around 10,000 full-time jobs by August, have offered 9 per cent pay rises.
The company is urging customers to “allow plenty of time” when posting items this year – with first class deliveries needing to be sent by 21 December in order to reach recipients in time for Christmas, and second class items two days earlier.
Firefighters open vote on strikes over pay
More than 33,000 firefighters and control room staff started voting on Monday on whether to strike over pay.
Members of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) are being asked if they want to take industrial action over a “derisory” 5 per cent pay rise. The ballot closes on 30 January.
FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: “Strike action will always be a last resort but we are running out of options.
“Many firefighters and control staff are desperate. Some are struggling to afford to live. It is a dreadful and very serious state of affairs.
“We are doing everything we can to secure a decent offer. We have held talks with and written letters to many different parties, but no such pay offer has been forthcoming.
“It is the responsibility of fire service employers and governments to pay their staff properly. That is part of their responsibility of running the fire and rescue service. We look forward to receiving a pay offer from them that addresses the cost-of-living crisis firefighters and control staff are living through.
“We have been mandated by our members to fight for pay that they can live on, and will do that.”
If a national strike is held, it would be the first of its kind since pension action between 2013 and 2015 and the first on pay since 2002-2003.
Christmas rail strikes to be most disruptive in 30 years
Here’s Simon Calder, The Independent’s resident travel expert, to take you through what is going on with the rail strikes:
Train travellers’ hope of a resolution to the increasingly deep and bitter dispute on the railway were dashed on Monday evening by the RMT.
The most protracted and disruptive rail strikes since 1989 will begin on 13 December and involve industrial action on a total of 12 days, stretching into the New Year.
The union’s leader, Mick Lynch, called an additional strike straddling four days over Christmas and urged his members to reject a pay offer by Network Rail.
Twenty-four hours earlier, the RMT had rejected outright a conditional pay offer from train operators of 4 per cent rises this year and next. The union said proposals from the Rail Delivery Group.
The December strikes by RMT members are expected to cause severe financial damage to retailers and hospitality businesses, especially in London, by limiting the options for shoppers and weekenders in the build-up to Christmas.
Full coverage here:
Additional disruption aimed at wrecking Network Rail engineering work over Christmas closure
Watch: Mick Lynch announces Christmas strike dates
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, announced that rail workers will strike from 6pm on 24 December to 7am on 27 December, dashing hopes that any disruption over the Christmas period would be avoided by a last minute pay offer from Network Rail.
Announcing that the union would recommend its members vote against the settlement with bosses, Mr Lynch said: “We feel that we’ve been compelled to take this action due to the intransigence of the government … we’ve been faced with an extremely detrimental offer and our members simply aren’t in a position to accept the changes the companies have put on the table.”
The strikes will hit some of the final passenger trains before Christmas and possibly disrupt engineering works on the railway.
Luke Chester, TSSA organising director, said: “This offer is the best we can achieve through negotiation, and it was undoubtedly improved because of the ballot results and strike action taken by our members, who we applaud.
“Our members will now have their say on this offer and we are suspending strike action.
“Our union is pleased that this offer provides job security and certainty for Network Rail staff through to 2025 and we’re proud to have achieved a pay offer which provides for the lowest paid in the company with significant underpinning to ensure that those hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis receive proportionately the most.
“This offer shows what can be achieved when employers and unions are able to negotiate in good faith. It is significantly better than the offer put by the Rail Delivery Group, which we have rejected.
“On every issue – job security, pay and conditions – the RDG offer falls short and is shackled by Government interference. They need to look at what can be achieved when negotiations are not hindered and come back to the table with an improved offer that allows us to resolve this dispute once and for all.”
TSSA calls off strike action
The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) announced it was calling off strikes planned in NR for December and is putting an offer to its members.
The TSSA had been due to strike on December 17 and take other forms of industrial action from December 13.
The union had announced that an offer from the Rail Delivery Group had been rejected, meaning industrial action at train operators would go ahead in the coming weeks.
The TSSA said on Monday that after talks with NR over the weekend, it had received a “best and final offer” in writing from the company, which was considered at a meeting of its reps.
Union members will vote in the coming weeks on whether to accept the offer.
