Foreign secretary Liz Truss has been urged to pull back from the brink over the Northern Ireland protocol, amid warnings that a trade war with the EU would put peace at risk and deepen the cost of living crisis by driving up inflation.

As Ms Truss prepared for crunch talks with European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič on Thursday, the White House issued a stern warning to both sides to keep talking.

And in a sign of the heightened attention being paid to the crisis by President Joe Biden, it emerged that the US is on the brink of appointing an envoy to Northern Ireland.