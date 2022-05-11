Boris Johnson news — live: EU proposals on NI Protocol would ‘take us backwards’, claims Liz Truss
Truss says UK ‘will not shy away from taking action’ after EU Commissioner asks for ‘determination and creativity’ to resolve dispute
The foreign secretary Liz Truss has said the UK "will not shy away" from taking action on the Northern Ireland Protocol after Boris Johnson indicated the situation was "now very serious".
Ms Truss argued against introducing “more checks, paperwork and disruption”, apparently setting the stage for the UK to take unilateral action on the post-Brexit treaty and claimed that some EU proposals “could take us backward”.
The EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic said that “renegotiation is not an option” – and urged London to match Brussels’ “determination and creativity” to finalise solutions to the dispute.
Ms Truss pushed back saying “the current EU proposals fail to properly address the real issues affecting Northern Ireland and in some cases would take us backward.”
Neighbours could be allowed to vote on home extensions in their street
Neighbours could be allowed to vote on granting permission for home developments on their street.
The Queen’s Speech, read by the Prince of Wales on Tuesday, said “the planning system will be reformed to give residents more involvement in local development” as part of the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill.
Under the proposals, communities would be able to vote on whether planning permission should be granted for extensions to existing homes on their street, according to a report by the BBC.
Asylum seekers could be sent to Rwanda for “spending a couple of weeks in Brussels staying with friends” while journeying to the UK, or for being found with foreign receipts and train tickets in their pockets.
Home Office guidance – made public following threats of legal action by refugee charities – includes examples of reasons that people can be selected for removal under Priti Patel’s new scheme.
Ukrainian refugees have not been excluded, according to official documents that suggest that anyone who “travelled through safe third countries” like Poland or France can be considered.
Our home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden has more on the government policy under which an asylum seeker may be declared “inadmissible”.
Foreign shop receipts and tickets can also be used to declare people ‘inadmissible’ for asylum in the UK
