The foreign secretary Liz Truss has said the UK "will not shy away" from taking action on the Northern Ireland Protocol after Boris Johnson indicated the situation was "now very serious".

Ms Truss argued against introducing “more checks, paperwork and disruption”, apparently setting the stage for the UK to take unilateral action on the post-Brexit treaty and claimed that some EU proposals “could take us backward”.

The EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic said that “renegotiation is not an option” – and urged London to match Brussels’ “determination and creativity” to finalise solutions to the dispute.

Ms Truss pushed back saying “the current EU proposals fail to properly address the real issues affecting Northern Ireland and in some cases would take us backward.”

Elsewhere, asylum seekers could be sent to Rwanda for “spending a couple of weeks in Brussels staying with friends” while journeying to the UK, or for being found with foreign receipts and train tickets.

Home Office guidance – made public following threats of legal action by refugee charities – includes examples of reasons that people can be selected for removal under Priti Patel’s new scheme.