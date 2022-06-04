Brexit adding £1.50 to price of bottle of European wine, leading importer calculates

Cost of extra paperwork, charges and delays being passed on to consumers, says businessman

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Saturday 04 June 2022 19:17
Comments
<p>Daniel Lambert says Brexit has caused ‘huge disruption’ to his business</p>

(Getty)

A leading wine wholesaler has calculated that Brexit is adding an average of more than £1.50 to the cost of every bottle of European wine he sells to consumers.

The warning comes as the UK faces a cost of living crisis, with inflation running at 9 per cent and expected to top 10 per cent by the end of the year.

Daniel Lambert, whose south Wales company was named International Wine Challenge small agent of the year in 2019, said that Brexit had caused “huge disruption” to his business since the UK transitioned out of the EU at the start of 2021.

