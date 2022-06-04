A leading wine wholesaler has calculated that Brexit is adding an average of more than £1.50 to the cost of every bottle of European wine he sells to consumers.

The warning comes as the UK faces a cost of living crisis, with inflation running at 9 per cent and expected to top 10 per cent by the end of the year.

Daniel Lambert, whose south Wales company was named International Wine Challenge small agent of the year in 2019, said that Brexit had caused “huge disruption” to his business since the UK transitioned out of the EU at the start of 2021.